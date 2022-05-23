Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,377 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in APA by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after buying an additional 1,413,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,354. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

