Ariel Investments LLC Trims Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,858,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 211,548 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Telefônica Brasil worth $24,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:VIV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,266. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.43. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

