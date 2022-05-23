Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) to post sales of $115.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $115.24 million. Asana reported sales of $76.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $529.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.80 million to $530.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $709.09 million, with estimates ranging from $683.30 million to $745.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 61,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,547. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,164 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

