Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.20.

Shares of ABG opened at $170.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.59. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,169,000 after acquiring an additional 609,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

