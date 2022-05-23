Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Target Price to $1.25

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoWeb in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of AUTO opened at $0.62 on Thursday. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a negative net margin of 14.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

