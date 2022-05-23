Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

AHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.13. 1,186,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,692. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $176.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.12.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.