Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
AHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.