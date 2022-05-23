Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

