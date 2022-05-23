Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.04) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 498 ($6.14).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

ATYM stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.55). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 380.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 402.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £531.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.03.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.