Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Aterian reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative net margin of 80.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ATER shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aterian by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aterian by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,279,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 335,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aterian by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the first quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aterian by 10.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 743,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,499 shares during the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATER stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,623,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

