Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,355 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.53% of Atkore worth $26,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atkore by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Atkore by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Atkore by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Atkore by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Atkore by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 500,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,257. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.23. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. Atkore’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

