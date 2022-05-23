Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Decreases Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,013,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Aramark makes up 2.1% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 6.63% of Aramark worth $626,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $32.65. 1,199,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,812. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Aramark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.