Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Decreases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 538,716 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $185,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.05. The stock had a trading volume of 286,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,478. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.83. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.58 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

