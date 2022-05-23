Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $313.28 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286,489 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 4.98% of WEX worth $313,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in WEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in WEX by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,688,000 after purchasing an additional 227,848 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in WEX by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 718,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,498,000 after purchasing an additional 163,636 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.10. The stock had a trading volume of 227,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,581. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

