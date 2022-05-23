Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Purchases 368 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.4% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $414,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after buying an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,272,000 after buying an additional 481,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,510,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,736. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.96 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.77 and a 200-day moving average of $205.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,860 shares of company stock worth $30,934,358. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

