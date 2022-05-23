Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 14,918 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for about 1.3% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 2.74% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $372,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE JLL traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.67 and a 200 day moving average of $240.09. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.71 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.25.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
