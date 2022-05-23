Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 14,918 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for about 1.3% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 2.74% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $372,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JLL traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.67 and a 200 day moving average of $240.09. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.71 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

