Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Trims Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284,960 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 1.55% of Nordson worth $230,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.90. The stock had a trading volume of 327,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,916. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $200.09 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

