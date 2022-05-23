Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

AAWW opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.06.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 846,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,070,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

