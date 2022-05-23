Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.36% of Atmos Energy worth $50,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 183,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after purchasing an additional 85,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

ATO stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.40. 19,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

