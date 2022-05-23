Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Reaches $0.58

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $6.15 million and $8,028.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001906 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 158.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,929.35 or 0.32652386 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,402.10 or 0.99976399 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.