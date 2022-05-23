Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,988 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,115,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,167,000 after acquiring an additional 140,912 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK traded down $16.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,962. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $175.41 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Griffin Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

