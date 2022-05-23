Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 6,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 921,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,402,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $343,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $163,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 80.3% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 754,973 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

