BaaSid Tops One Day Trading Volume of $90,870.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $90,870.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

