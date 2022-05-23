Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 2.7% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.28.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,443. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average is $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

