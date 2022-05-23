Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $101,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.91. 2,231,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,884,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

