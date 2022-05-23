Bank of America Lowers Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.