Bank of America Lowers Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.39.
Shares of PEAK opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $37.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.