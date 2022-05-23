Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

BHB opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $376.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter worth $214,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

