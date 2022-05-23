Barclays Cuts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $157.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $201.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.75.

SEA stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.76. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SEA will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

