Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 68,478 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,440 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 20.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,872 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 67,215 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,742 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,528,148. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

