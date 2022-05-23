BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.57-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.69 billion-$19.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,502. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47. BCE has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $59.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.81%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in BCE by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 340,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BCE by 12.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 183,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BCE by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 134,849 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

