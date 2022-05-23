BeatzCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $74,881.32 and $19.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00029151 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.