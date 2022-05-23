Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.01) to GBX 138 ($1.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.69) on Thursday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.34 ($1.85). The company has a market capitalization of £210.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,374.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

