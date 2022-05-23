Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after buying an additional 1,108,460 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,702,000 after buying an additional 357,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,530,000 after buying an additional 339,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,957,000 after buying an additional 348,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after buying an additional 565,948 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.03. 824,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

