Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Fiserv by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,266,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,983 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Fiserv stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.83. 2,585,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,153. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.