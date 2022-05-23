Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 9,010 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.1% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

VTV traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $139.54. 2,547,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,293. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.95.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

