Berenberg Bank Cuts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €11.50

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €12.30 ($12.81) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRARY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Crédit Agricole from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.02) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.96) to €12.40 ($12.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.64.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.79. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

