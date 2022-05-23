Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of BERY traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $74.73.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $19,082,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 83,949 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 86.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 79,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 617,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
