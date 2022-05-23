BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $21.00. The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 49,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,575,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,630. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.