BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $21.00. The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 49,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,575,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.
In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,630. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
