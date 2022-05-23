Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,165 shares during the period. Bill.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Bill.com worth $1,125,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bill.com by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BILL stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.54. 97,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.46. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 2.32.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
