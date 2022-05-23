Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.23% of Bio-Techne worth $250,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,110 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $364.51. 266,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,057. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $335.02 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.43.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

