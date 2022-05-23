Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will announce $8.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $8.11 million. Biodesix reported sales of $11.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year sales of $38.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $38.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.27 million, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biodesix.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

BDSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $36,867. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDSX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,296. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biodesix (BDSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.