Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading Up 7.4%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.09. 7,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 204,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $682.92 million, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioventus news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bioventus by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Bioventus by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.