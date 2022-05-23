Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $27.44 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 44% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 42.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $480.63 million and $203.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $27.44 or 0.00093642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00341565 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00069634 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

