BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 12.4% Higher This Week

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.13 million and $26,863.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.46 or 0.00357172 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00085550 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00071522 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,192,850,781 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

