BitDAO (BIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $463.87 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002714 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $463.87 million and approximately $26.00 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 269.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,250.37 or 0.83197541 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.00515337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00034022 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,466.79 or 1.45693947 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

