BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $6.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 534,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 664,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 122,885 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

