Blackmoon Price Reaches $0.0472 on Top Exchanges (BMC)

Blackmoon (BMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $757.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Blackmoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,271.21 or 1.00024419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002243 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Blackmoon Coin Profile

BMC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

