BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 336,386 shares.The stock last traded at $15.12 and had previously closed at $15.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 465,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 86,930 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

