Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $183,116.00 and approximately $35,823.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

