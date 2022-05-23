Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $367.62 Million

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) to post $367.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $366.30 million and the highest is $369.80 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $306.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.92.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $238,493.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,566 shares in the company, valued at $427,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,781 shares of company stock worth $1,610,192. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Boot Barn by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 4.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, hitting $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,381. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.