Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $31.80 million and $1.22 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,898,166 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

